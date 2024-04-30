Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.