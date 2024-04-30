Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,633,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 461,967 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,105 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 115,415 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

