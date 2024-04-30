Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,551 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE ALB opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

