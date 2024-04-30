Bailard Inc. Makes New $105,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

