Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.7 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.44. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $167.23 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $740.01 million for the quarter.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.