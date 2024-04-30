California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Credicorp worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $179.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

