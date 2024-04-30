Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $130.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

