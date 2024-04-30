Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 413,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.