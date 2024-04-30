Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

