Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Codorus Valley Bancorp
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.