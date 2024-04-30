Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $90.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

