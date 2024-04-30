Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.25% from the company’s current price.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTNM stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

