Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

CTNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of CTNM stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $16.05.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

