CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Shares of CSGP opened at $92.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

