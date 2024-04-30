Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 217.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $123.31.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

