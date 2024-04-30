Cwm LLC Purchases 17,004 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 441.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

