Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.