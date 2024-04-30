Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 11th, Samuel Kintz sold 47,709 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,194,633.36.

On Monday, March 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $210,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $832.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

