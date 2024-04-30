Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY24 guidance at $6.65-6.87 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

