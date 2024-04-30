Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $112.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

