Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Tobam raised its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 370.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GGG opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

