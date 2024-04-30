Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

