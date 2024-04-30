Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

FET opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

