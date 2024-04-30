Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after buying an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after acquiring an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,442,000 after purchasing an additional 275,026 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,765 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

