GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 6,493 Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

