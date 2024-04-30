GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 2,307 L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

