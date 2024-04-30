Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

GERN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Geron by 101.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

