Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $8,554,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

