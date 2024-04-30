Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.7 %

First Hawaiian stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

