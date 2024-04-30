Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

