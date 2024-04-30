Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$11.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$12.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

