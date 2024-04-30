Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.66. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 761.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

