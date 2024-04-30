iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.