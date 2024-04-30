iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

