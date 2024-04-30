KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion.

KBR Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. KBR’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

