Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 186.96%.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

