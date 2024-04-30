Knife River (KNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. Knife River has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.