Knife River (KNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KNF stock opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. Knife River has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
