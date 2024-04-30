Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $220,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $609.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

