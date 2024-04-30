Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Separately, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

FDIF stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

