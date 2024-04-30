Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 470,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

