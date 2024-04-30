Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 335,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 200,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 88,240 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 59.8% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 143,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

