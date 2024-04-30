Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,418,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,327,000 after acquiring an additional 227,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,228,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 869,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after acquiring an additional 514,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,075 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

