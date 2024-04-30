Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.