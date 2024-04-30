Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 16,094 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

