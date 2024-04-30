Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 398.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

