Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion.

LDOS opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.42.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

