Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.08 on Monday. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
About Leju
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leju
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.