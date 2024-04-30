Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on IAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAS

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 1.0 %

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,195 shares of company stock valued at $876,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.