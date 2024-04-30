Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,300 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

