Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $464,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 442.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $127.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.22 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.78%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

