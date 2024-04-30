Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,252 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 401,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.